Oktoberfest in Rochester October 1, chance to dunk Caitlin Alexander
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Several companies are collaborating for the second annual Oktoberfest event to raise money for suicide prevention.
There will be live bands a beer tent, food, live auction, bean bag tournament, carnival games and more. KTTC will even be participating in a dunk tank. You can test your luck dunking our very own Caitlin Alexander.
The event will be at 3708 Broadway Ave N in Rochester on October 1.
