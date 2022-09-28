Oktoberfest in Rochester October 1, chance to dunk Caitlin Alexander

Rochester Event
Rochester Event(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Several companies are collaborating for the second annual Oktoberfest event to raise money for suicide prevention.

There will be live bands a beer tent, food, live auction, bean bag tournament, carnival games and more. KTTC will even be participating in a dunk tank. You can test your luck dunking our very own Caitlin Alexander.

The event will be at 3708 Broadway Ave N in Rochester on October 1.

More details here.

