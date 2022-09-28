No major incidents at Luke Bryan Concert in Eyota

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s been a few days since top country music artist Luke Bryan took the stage at a farm in Eyota for the last leg of his Farm Tour.

Nearly 20,000 people attended the show at Gar-Lin Dairy Farms in Eyota.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office worked with Luke Bryan’s team to plan the event and provide day-of security.

The Sheriff’s Office sent out around 30 to 40 deputies to the farm to patrol the venue and help with traffic flow.

Deputies say they say had no major incidents during the show. They did have to write up one citation for 5th degree assault and respond to a number of medical-related incidents.

Deputies put in a lot of hours of overtime planning and patrolling this event. The Sheriff’s Office was contracted out by Luke Bryan’s team and was compensated for their work through them.

“They worked really well with us when we said based on what you’re telling us this is the staffing levels that we think we need to accommodate. They worked with us all throughout. I think it was a good partnership. They were really pleased with the attendance, with merchandise sales and just overall, the lack of any major calls or incidents during their event,” Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Capt. James Schueller said.

The Sheriff’s Office also worked closely with Minnesota State Patrol to make sure drivers were able to get in and out of the parking lot smoothly.

