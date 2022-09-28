Minnesota High School Football Rankings - September 28, 2022

Rankings by the Associated Press.
HSFB RANKINGS 9-28
HSFB RANKINGS 9-28(KTTC)
By Mark Poulose
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) – Minnesota High School Football State Rankings For Week of Sept. 28, 2022.

Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.

Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points.

LOCAL TEAMS ARE IN BOLD.

CLASS 6A

1. Maple Grove (8) 4-0 80

2. Prior Lake 4-0 70

3. Rosemont 4-0 61

4. Stillwater 4-0 53

5. Eden Prairie 3-1 50

6. Lakeville South 3-1 45

7. Woodbury 4-0 31

8. Shakopee 3-1 24

9. Forest Lake 4-0 17

10. Minnestonka 3-1 11

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 5A

1. Mankato West (8) 4-0 89

2. St. Thomas Academy (1) 4-0 79

3. Elk River 4-0 71

4. Mahtomedi 4-0 66

5. Chanhassen 4-0 47

6. Robbinsdale Armstrong 4-0 42

7. Rochester Mayo 4-0 41

8. Spring Lake Park 3-1 27

9. Sauk Rapida-Rice 4-0 14

10. St. Francis 4-0 11

Others receiving votes: St. Paul Harding/Humboldt (4-0) 7, Waconia (3-1) 2.

CLASS 4A

1. Rocori (7) 5-0 88

2. Stewartville (2) 4-0 85

3. Simley 4-0 67

4. Hutchinson 3-1 54

5. Mound Westonka 4-0 50

6. Marshall 4-0 46

7. Grand Rapids 4-0 35

8. Becker 3-1 31

9. North Branch 4-0 18

10. Detroit Lakes 4-0 15

Others receiving votes: Holy Angels (3-1) 8, Kasson-Mantorville (3-1) 4, Princeton (3-1) 4.

CLASS 3A

1. Cannon Falls (8) 4-0 89

2. Esko (1) 4-0 77

3. Pierz (1) 4-0 69

4. Milaca 4-0 57

5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 4-0 54

6. Dassel-Cokato 3-1 39

7. Aitkin 4-0 38

8. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-1 32

9. Waseca 3-1 20

10. Watertown-Mayer 3-1 13

Others receiving votes: Minneapolis Henry (4-0) 4, Rochester Lourdes (3-1) 4, New London-Spicer (3-1) 2.

CLASS 2A

1. Chatfield (7) 4-0 87

2. Minneapolis North 4-0 74

3. Caledonia (2) 4-0 73

4. Barnesville 4-0 66

5. Jackson Co. Central 4-0 53

6. Pipestone Area 4-0 44

7. Eden Valley-Watkins 4-0 37

8. Kimball Area 4-0 21

9. Concordia Academy 4-0 18

10. Norwood YA 4-0 7

(tie) St. Clair/Loyola 4-0 7

Others receiving votes: Blue Earth Area (3-1) 5, Rush City (4-0) 3.

CLASS 1A

1. BOLD (5) 4-0 82

2. Lester Prairie 4-0 58

(tie) New York Mills (1) 4-0 58

4. Mahnomen/Waubun 4-0 53

(tie) Mayer Lutheran (2) 3-1 53

6. Fillmore Central 4-0 46

7. Lakeview 4-0 44

8. Deer River 4-0 39

9. Minneota 3-1 34

10. Ottertail Central 4-0 17

Others receiving votes: Martin County West (4-0) 8, Red Lake County Central (4-0) 2, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (3-1) 1.

NINE-MAN

1. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross (4) 4-0 80

2. Fertile-Beltrami (2) 4-0 71

3. Lanesboro (1) 4-0 65

4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-0 61

5. Hills-Beaver Creek 4-0 58

6. Spring Grove (1) 4-0 45

(tie) Verndale (1) 4-0 45

8. Renville County West 4-0 36

9. Kittson County Central 4-0 24

10. Cherry 4-0 6

Others receiving votes: Hancock (3-1) 4, Norman Co. East/U-H (4-0) 2.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

