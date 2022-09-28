Mainly clear and chilly tonight; Pleasant fall weather ahead

Areas of frost are possible again tonight
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Low temperatures across the region tonight are forecasted to be in the mid to upper-30s. Winds will be from the south between five and 10 miles per hour with mainly clear skies.

Tonight
Tonight(KTTC)

With low temperatures tonight in the mid to upper-30s, a Frost Advisory has been issued for Winona, Houston, and Allamakee counties from 1AM until 8AM Thursday.

Current Weather Alerts
Current Weather Alerts(KTTC)

Tomorrow is looking to be pleasant with high temperatures spread across the 60s with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Winds will be from the south between five and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Looking at the extended forecast, temperatures throughout the week will be pleasant in the mid to upper-60s and low-70s. Low temperatures will be warmer heading throughout the week as well with lows in the 40s coming up.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

