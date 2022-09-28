Critical Career statistics
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Below are statistics that Tom Overlie researched regarding his Critical Careers stories.
Opportunities with a CDL
- The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says there are about 4 million vacancies in industries responsible for transportation, construction, and mechanical needs nationwide.
- According to Minnesota Trucking Association, more than 70% of all freight moved in this country goes on trucks.
- According to Minnesota State Commercial Driver Academy, the average national truck driver wage is about $75,000, often with the addition of company benefits like health and retirement packages.
Pilot Shortage crisis
- About $6.8 trillion worth of goods is transported by air cargo every year, everything from urgent medical materials, to perishable foods and other goods.
- The airline industry projects worldwide it’ll need 804,000 new civil aviation pilots, 769,000 new maintenance technicians and 914,000 new cabin crew to fly and maintain the fleet during the next 20 years.
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.