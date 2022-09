ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mark Mueller joined Midwest Access Wednesday to give some car washing tips.

He showed how to do a rinseless car wash, which is a method to wash a car using only a few gallons of water, and a few other basic items. Mueller says it’s a convenient, simple, economical, effective and safe way to clean the exterior of your car.

