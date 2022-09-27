Workforce Development, Inc. to receive AT&T grant to help bridge digital divide

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Workforce Development, Inc. received a $15,000 AT&T Foundation grant to support its work to help bridge the digital divide for underserved youth and adults in Southeast Minnesota Tuesday.

The Foundation grant was presented at 10:30 a.m. at Workforce Development, Inc. located at 2070 College View road East in Rochester.

The AT&T Foundation grant will support Workforce Development Inc.’s IBM SkillsBuild program, which is a free learning platform to upskill and reskill a changing workforce.

Workforce Development, Inc. is working to bridge digital divide gaps by providing learning experiences and job training programs that include digital learning resources and skills to prepare individuals for employment.

The $15,000 AT&T Foundation grant is part of the company’s $2 billion commitment from 2021-2023 to help bridge the digital divide by connecting students to skills, resources, and opportunities for success in school and in life.

