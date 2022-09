ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) – The Squash Blossom Fall Farm Fair is October 1 and October 2 at the Squash Blossom Farm. You can expect artisans, music, pizza, pumpkins, pastries, dancers and more.

Address: 7499 60th Ave NW, Oronoco, MN 55960, USA

