Residents and organizations prepare for Hurricane Ian’s landfall

(KTTC) – With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in the coming days, people are already gearing up.

“You have to just prepare for all of them the same: assume it’s going to be bad, and hope for the best,” said Peg Arnold.

Arnold moved to to the Fort Myers area in Florida from Rochester several years ago, and she says they are staying put for the storm.

“We did take all the precautions, we put hurricane shutters up,” Arnold said.

We also spoke to Dylan Orth, who is from northeast Iowa, and is now a senior at the University of Florida in Gainesville. He says the school canceled classes Wednesday through Friday in anticipation.

“I think they have a pretty good plan in place for the students on what to do,” Orth said.

Both likened this experience to time in the Midwest, and dealing with weather scares from derechos to tornadoes.

“It’s kind of the same as having tornadoes in Minnesota or Iowa, it’s kind of the same in that sense,” Orth said.

“We know those things are coming and they’re there quickly. This hurricane isn’t supposed to get here until tomorrow night or Wednesday, and we’ve been tracking it since last week,” Arnold said.

So what if Ian leaves considerable damage in his wake? We caught up with the Salvation Army in Rochester.

“It takes months for people to be able to recover from something like this,” said Salvation Army Community Engagement Director Rebecca Snapp.

Last year, Snapp was one of four Minnesotan volunteers who assisted in the cleanup efforts of Hurricane Ida.

“I got the call on Tuesday afternoon at around six o’clock, and by eight am Sunday morning, I was on a plane to Louisiana,” Snapp said.

She says volunteers as far north as Massachusetts have already been called down to Puerto Rico, to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, but says the Salvation Army is prepared to mobilize to Florida as well.

“It’s giving people access to electricity, making sure people have clean and fresh water, making sure they have food to eat every day,” Snapp said.

