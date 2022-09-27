Law enforcement launches project to crack down on speeding as Dubuque mourns lives lost

Dubuque community continues to mourn loss of three teenagers, law enforcement launches...
Dubuque community continues to mourn loss of three teenagers, law enforcement launches week-long project to crack down on speeding
By Libbie Randall
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The extra speed, the decreased time it takes you to get from point A to point B, is not worth the loss of life. That’s the message law enforcement wants to get out to people everywhere, but especially in Dubuque County. That’s why they are taking this week to increase patrol and are putting an emphasis on speeding citations and warnings.

Iowa State Trooper Drew Wilgenbusch has been on the beat for over a year in Dubuque County. This week, having even more law enforcement out alongside him and other troopers, means more help to decrease and eventually prevent speeding and fatality crashes.

“State Patrol, we only have so many troopers and we definitely rely on the help from county deputies, state police officers, DNR, absolutely anybody that’s willing to help out, we’ll take it,” said Wilgenbusch.

The project was brought on because of the increase of vehicle fatalities the are has seen recently. In 2022 alone, they have had 8 accidents that resulted in 11 deaths.

The most recent, claimed the lives of three teenagers.

Chloe Lucas’s father and stepmother still mourn their loss. They hope this project can bring awareness to the extreme dangers of speeding.

“To save one other life, just one other life, and one other family from going through what we’ve gone through due to senseless driving and reckless driving is all we can hope for,” said Tess Lucas.

Trooper Wilgenbusch says efforts like this aren’t just about the increase in patrol, but the increase of accountability among everyone in the area.

“It’s pretty common for me going to a small town, and say I make 3 or 4 stops for seatbelt, it doesn’t take long for that small town to make calls to businesses, friends saying hey watch out there’s a trooper in town stopping for seatbelts, put on your seatbelts,” said Wilgenbusch.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD logo
Two arrested after search warrant at Rochester hotel
25-year-old man killed by train in Rochester
McDonald's has partnered with a popular street wear company to create adult Happy Meals.
McDonald’s is coming out with Happy Meals for adults
Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Des...
Iowa teen appeals court order to pay restitution to family of alleged rapist
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike the Florida coast as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods

Latest News

Children’s Business Fair in Rochester
Farm near Rochester
Squash Blossom Fall Farm Fair
Albert Lea Community Theatre
Albert Lea Community Theatre opens with a comedy
Minnesota
Shell’s Brewery prepares for Oktoberfest