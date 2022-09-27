Iowa teen appeals court order to pay restitution to family of alleged rapist

Court documents show an Iowa teen is appealing a court order to pay $150,000 in restitution to the family of the man she said raped and trafficked her.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The restitution is part of 17-year-old Pieper Lewis’ sentence for killing Zachary Brooks.

Iowa law says anyone convicted of causing the death of another person has to pay at least $150,000 to the victim’s estate, but Lewis’ attorneys argue the restitution for Brooks’ family is an “illegal sentence.”

They say this is because Brooks was identified as a person responsible for human-trafficking her for sex. Lewis pleaded guilty to killing Brooks two years ago in Des Moines.

A GoFundMe campaign has already raised more than $561,000 for Lewis.

