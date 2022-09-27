Frost possible tonight; a slow warm-up is ahead this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a bright and cool day ahead of us yet another cold front is pushing through the Upper Mississippi Valley, drawing in a reinforcing shot of chilly Canadian behind it for the middle of the week. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine throughout the day, but temperatures will still only reach the upper 50s in most locations locally as the warmth of the sun will be offset by the cool air mass. A slight north breeze will add an extra chill as winds will occasionally reach 15 to 20 miles per hour.

High pressure and a dry, cool atmosphere will set the stage for a clear, calm, and frosty night tonight. Temperatures will drop to the low and mid-30s across the area late in the night and widespread frost is expected in the area, so you’ll want to cover sensitive plants or bring them inside to protect them.

Sunshine and a light southeast breeze will help warm temperatures from around the freezing mark Wednesday morning to the low 60s in the afternoon and we begin to dig ourselves out of the depths of our current cold spell.

Warmer air will work its way into the region for the latter part of the week on a gusty south breeze on the backside of our broad area of high pressure. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s Thursday and then the upper 60s on Friday.

The weekend looks bright and mild to start the month of October. We’ll enjoy abundant sunshine in the area with high temperatures in the low 70s and a slight southerly breeze. Those temperatures will actually be a few degrees warmer than the seasonal average, so it’ll be quite a departure from the colder than normal weather of the middle part of the week.

Temperatures next week will slowly cool from the low 70s on Monday to the mid-60s at the end of the week with rain chances mainly confined to next Thursday.

