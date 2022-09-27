First frost of the season expected tonight

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our first frost of the season is expected areawide tonight. A Frost Advisory will be in effect from Midnight until 8 am Wednesday morning. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 30s with calm northeast winds and clear skies.

Frost Advisory
Frost Advisory(KTTC)

Another beautiful fall day is in store for Wednesday with mainly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Patchy frost may be possible once again Wednesday night as overnight temperatures settle into the mid-30s with calm winds.

Frost forecast
Frost forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures will slowly warm through the remainder of the week, reaching the low 60s by Thursday, upper 60s by Friday, and even the low 70s for the weekend.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

Continued sunshine is expected into next week, meaning zero rain chances are expected for the next several days. These dry conditions will make for the perfect time to check out the fall colors around the state this week and weekend. This year, colors are changing a little slower than average due to warm nights. Drought conditions and cold nights accelerated the process over the past two years.

Fall color comparison
Fall color comparison(KTTC)

