Athlete of the Week - Paige Decker, Century Volleyball

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – When you watch the 12-0 Century Panthers play, it’s almost impossible to miss Paige Decker.

“I’m doing what I can do stay intense and just staying discipline and keeping playing and bringing what I can to the floor, encouraging my teammates,” Paige Decker said.

Her play is leaving a massive impact on an undefeated Panthers team slotted as a middle hitter she does far more than that.

“She gets to serve and play a rotation in the back row and she’s flying all over getting digs and popping them up,” Century Head Coach Nichelle Guillaume said.

“There’s even times on our defense where we might just put her back in cause we really like her defense as well and she’ll stay in back row. She really is just an all-around great player.”

The numbers speak for themselves 20 aces, 118 kills and 19 blocks, but what she does goes far beyond numbers.

“She’s very coachable and she brings a lot of enthusiasm and excitement to the team, you can really see her passion when she’s playing and you can see how much she has a love for the game,” Guillaume said.

“I just try to do all that I can to help the team and I think I’m a pretty good teammate I help my teammates out I try to encourage everyone. Just trying to be a reliable leader on the court,” Decker said.

It all starts with her competitive spirit.

“Since I can remember playing volleyball. I just, I don’t like to lose,” Decker said.

“After all our games she’s the one willing to share her feedback on how we did. She’s not a harsh critic, but she’ll tell us what we need to work on as a team and just overall as a leader she’s a great player, but I think one day she’ll be a great coach too,” Guillaume said.

There’s still a lot of ahead for Decker, after this year she’s committed to play at Minnesota-Duluth, but for now she’s just focused on one thing at a time.

“I do what I can and I just keep playing like I know how to play and whatever comes, comes,” Decker said.

