Albert Lea Community Theatre opens with a comedy

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Albert Lea Community Theatre is starting its season with a comedy.

The Big Five-Oh is a hilarious comedy, sometimes touching account of a grown man coming to terms with his age, his relationship with his son, and his future. Whoever said life is better after 50 had better be right! George Thomas is turning 50 on Saturday, and it has been a terrible week. His dog is sick, his son is a slacker, and his daughter wants to marry a Republican. With a neurotic wife and a widowed neighbor providing more challenges than even George can overcome, this may be the worst week of his life. Through these trying days, George will discover the wonders of family, the responsibilities of parenthood, and the results of his latest physical.

Tickets are $15 Adults/$10 Students.

You can get tickets here.

