1 dead in helicopter crash near Yankton, SD

Multiple law enforcement officers and emergency responders could be seen around the area of the helicopter crash.(KTIV)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is dead after a small helicopter crash in southeast South Dakota.

The helicopter went down just before 10 a.m. Tuesday about five miles northwest of Yankton, according to Yankton Asst. Fire Chief Larry Nickels.

Nickels told WNAX Radio the craft crashed into a field and was destroyed on impact. There was one fatality, but Nickels did not provide any additional details.

National Transportation Safety Board officials were called to the scene. Local authorities were keeping the scene secure, but have begun to leave the area.

The wreckage of the fatal helicopter crash could be seen in a field northwest of Yankton, South Dakota.(KTIV)

This is a developing story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

