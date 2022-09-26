Two arrested after search warrant at Rochester hotel

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two people were arrested last week after a search warrant was executed at a Rochester hotel.

Rochester Police Department, in collaboration with Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team and Mower County Sheriff’s Office, seized several pounds of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana during the search.

According to Rochester Police Department, officers located the narcotics at a hotel in northwest Rochester on September 22.

Coby McKinley, 29 from Red Wing, and Venus Melendez, 41 from Red Wing, both face charges of first degree controlled substance sale, first degree controlled substance possession and third degree controlled substance sale.

Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin released the following statement:

“These sizable seizures illustrate our Criminal Interdiction Unit’s commitment to removing drugs from our community. As an agency, we also strive to educate those suffering from addiction about diversion and treatment options.”

