Person killed by train in Rochester

(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One person was killed after being hit by a train in Rochester Saturday.

Rochester Police received a report of a train hitting a pedestrian who was lying on the train tracks near North Broadway Avenue and Civic Center Drive NE Saturday around 11:30 p.m.

Rochester Police Department, the Canadian Pacific Police Service and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

No additional information is available at this time.

