Person killed by train in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One person was killed after being hit by a train in Rochester Saturday.

Rochester Police received a report of a train hitting a pedestrian who was lying on the train tracks near North Broadway Avenue and Civic Center Drive NE Saturday around 11:30 p.m.

Rochester Police Department, the Canadian Pacific Police Service and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

No additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.