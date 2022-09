ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Nerdinout Con is Rochester’s version of Comic Con. Event organizers say this event is for kids, and adults, and there is something for everyone, including: vendors, toys, comics, video games, face painters, trinkets, collectibles and more.

It will be held at the Mayo Civic Center.

