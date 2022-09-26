Local TV news transparency, a discussion

TV
TV(MGN)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Local television news has changed over time. News gathering has stayed the same for many local television stations, but how people get their news has changed.

Longtime KTTC news anchor Tom Overlie joined Midwest Access Monday to chat with host, Kamie Roesler about how times have changed, but why local news is more important than ever.

