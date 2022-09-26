Free Family Day Sunday at Rochester Art Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Art Center hosted a free family day on Sunday.

The event was from 11p.m. until 4 p.m.

Drop-in art activities were available in the Grand Lobby of the Rochester Art Center from 11AM until 2PM.

Art4Trails dedicated a new permanent sculpture at 11AM Sunday before Bobby Marines, Sunghee Min, Victor Yepez and Jerry Carlson, the new Art4Trails artists led guided tours and artist talks.

The ArtWalk guided tour started at the Rochester Art Center and explored outdoor sculpture and Art4Trails works in and around Mayo Park.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton was spotted getting in on the fun Sunday.

A panel-discussion took place after the ArtWalk guided tour was completed.

The panel, “Rochester Looking at Climate Change”, was led by the Sustainability Specialist of Rochester Lauren Jensen, Artist and Curator Layne Noser, and artists Jessalyn Finch and Scott Cheek.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.