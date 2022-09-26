First frost chance this week; Temperatures slowly warm by weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cooler conditions filter in for the start of the new week and will likely give southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa our first chance for frost this week. Tonight, clear skies will remain with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 3-8 mph.

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than normal Tuesday and Wednesday as afternoon highs struggle to climb out of the upper 50s. Both days will feature abundant sunshine with winds shifting from the north to the southeast.

Frost potential next three nights (KTTC)

Our first frost of the season is looking likely Tuesday night as overnight temperatures drop into the low 30s. Make sure to cover up or bring indoors any sensitive plants you want to keep longer into the growing season.

Temperature trend this week (KTTC)

A slow warming trend arrives for the mid and late week as temperatures rebound into the low 60s on Thursday. Highs will climb into the upper 60s by Friday and settle into the low 70s for the weekend. Widespread sunshine will continue into the start of the work week on Monday with no rain chances expected.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

