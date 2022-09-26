Dyslexia Awareness Month is October
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – October is Dyslexia Awareness month. Cindy Russell is the executive director of The Reading Center, Dyslexia Institute of Minnesota joined Midwest Access Monday. They have many events coming up in October. She says it’s a time to share with the community the complexities of this learning disability and help connect those struggling to learn to read to resources that can help.
For the events, advanced registration required,
MICAL film Screening, September 30 at 6 p.m.
A Walk in Our Shoes: Dyslexia Simulation, October 4 at 6 p.m.
Shining Stars Event, November 12 at 6 p.m.
2022 Hall of Fame Class
Richard Devlin- TRC Parent, Retired Olmsted County Administrator
Claire Langton-Yanowitz- Alumna, Owner & Managing lawyer of Yanowitz Law Firm
Donald Prow- Alumnus, President of The Prow Company
Pasquale Presa- TRC Parent, Chef/Owner at Pasquale’s Neighborhood Pizzeria
Nick Powers- TRC Alumnus & Parent, President of Powers Ventures
Eric Funk- TRC Parent, Financial Consultant with Thrivent’s Emerald Financial Group
Pat Lund (deceased)-TRC Alumnus, Former sports reporter for KTTC-TV
Senator David H. Senjem (retiring)- While not dyslexic David has been a supporter of dyslexia-friendly legislation
Joshua Aaron Holmes (deceased)- TRC Alumnus, former owner of Achieve Results Physical Therapy
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.