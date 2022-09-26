Dyslexia Awareness Month is October

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – October is Dyslexia Awareness month. Cindy Russell is the executive director of The Reading Center, Dyslexia Institute of Minnesota joined Midwest Access Monday. They have many events coming up in October. She says it’s a time to share with the community the complexities of this learning disability and help connect those struggling to learn to read to resources that can help.

For the events, advanced registration required,

MICAL film Screening, September 30 at 6 p.m.

A Walk in Our Shoes: Dyslexia Simulation, October 4 at 6 p.m.

Shining Stars Event, November 12 at 6 p.m.

2022 Hall of Fame Class

Richard Devlin- TRC Parent, Retired Olmsted County Administrator

Claire Langton-Yanowitz- Alumna, Owner & Managing lawyer of Yanowitz Law Firm

Donald Prow- Alumnus, President of The Prow Company

Pasquale Presa- TRC Parent, Chef/Owner at Pasquale’s Neighborhood Pizzeria

Nick Powers- TRC Alumnus & Parent, President of Powers Ventures

Eric Funk- TRC Parent, Financial Consultant with Thrivent’s Emerald Financial Group

Pat Lund (deceased)-TRC Alumnus, Former sports reporter for KTTC-TV

Senator David H. Senjem (retiring)- While not dyslexic David has been a supporter of dyslexia-friendly legislation

Joshua Aaron Holmes (deceased)- TRC Alumnus, former owner of Achieve Results Physical Therapy

