Breezy and cool today; midweek frost, then a weekend warm-up are ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The gusty, cool weather we dealt with over the weekend continues today, but with an extra chill in the air as patches of clouds and a colder air mass hold temperatures down a bit. We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds today with high temperatures in the low 60s and a northwest breeze that will reach 25 to 30 miles per hour.

High temps will be in the low 60s today with a gusty, cool northwest breeze. (KTTC)

We’ll have a mainly clear sky tonight with a light northwest breeze as high pressure settles into the region from the northwest. Temperatures will fall quickly into the 50s and then the 40s during the evening hours. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 30s, for the first time since the last week of May.

Low temps tonight will be in the upper 30s. (KTTC)

High pressure will bring abundant sunshine and a lighter north breeze on Tuesday. High temperatures will only be in the upper 50s tomorrow despite the bright blue sky overhead as that Canadian air mass lingers. Readings will be about ten degrees below the seasonal average.

We'll have sunny skies with high temps in the upper 50s on Tuesday. (KTTC)

Widespread frost is expected Wednesday morning, so plan to cover up sensitive plants or bring them indoors as it does look like a rather cold situation across the area. Morning temperatures will be in the low 30s, right around the freezing mark to start our Wednesday. With mostly sunny skies during the day and a light southeast breeze, temperatures will approach the 60-degree mark in the afternoon.

There will be a chance for widespread frost late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Temps will warm nicely by the weekend. (KTTC)

Warmer air will build into the region for the end of the week. Expect sunshine with a south breeze on Thursday that will help temperatures reach the mid-60s with upper 60s and sunny skies on Friday.

Temps will warm to milder levels this weekend. (KTTC)

We’re going to start the month of October this weekend on a very positive note. Expect mostly sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures around 70 degrees.

High temps will be cool to start the week, but the weekend and days beyond will be warmer and more seasonable. (KTTC)

