Unseasonably cool air arrives for first half of the week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A cool and windy night is in store for the region with mainly clear skies. Temperatures will dip into the mid-40s with blustery northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Unseasonably cool air settles into the Upper Midwest on Monday and is expected to last through the midweek. Afternoon highs will be in the low 60s Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will remain blustery out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph at times.

Temperature trend
Temperature trend(KTTC)

Temperatures will be around 10 degrees below average on Tuesday and Wednesday as highs struggle to make it out of the upper 50s. Light wind is expected with mainly sunny skies. Our region will also have the potential for frost Wednesday morning as low temps fall into the low to mid-30s.

A warming trend arrives for the late week as temperatures rebound to the mid-60s on Thursday and upper-60s on Friday. Models indicate highs could reach the 70s by the weekend with continued sunshine.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

