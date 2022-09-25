Nuss Collection Antique Truck Museum Hosted Open House Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Nuss Collection Antique Truck Museum hosted its annual open house from 9AM to 2PM on Saturday.

Community members had the opportunity to stop by and see a variety of antique trucks, including the only restored Mack truck that was used during construction of the Hoover Dam.

Greg Nuss, owner of The Nuss Collection said, “What we’re doing here is telling stories of not only these vehicles, but the men and women that built this country as well.”

There were also food trucks at the event for community members to enjoy.

Folks were also welcome to bring in their own antique trucks for display at the event.

