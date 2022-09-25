Mostly sunny and windy Sunday; Cool temperatures and breezy conditions to start out the week

Sustained winds today between 10 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures today are looking to be comfortable with highs in the mid to upper-60s. Skies across the region will be mainly sunny throughout today. Wind is a big factor in today’s weather.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

Sustained winds today will be anywhere from 10 to 25 miles per hour. Wind gusts will potentially reach 40 miles per hour at times today. Winds will be from the northwest.

Today's Wind Forecast
Today's Wind Forecast(KTTC)

Breezy conditions will continue into tonight with winds from the northwest between 10 and 20 miles per hour and gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible. Skies will be mainly clear and temperatures will be in the mid to upper-40s across the region.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Tomorrow is going to be breezy as well, but not as breezy as today. Winds will still be from the northwest tomorrow between 10 and 20 miles per hour gusting up to 30 miles per hour at times. Skies will be mostly sunny and high temperatures will be in the upper-50s and low-60s.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

For the start of the week, temperatures will be cool and fall-like in the 50s. Tuesday into Wednesday is looking to be the first 32-degree temperature of the fall. Temperatures through the end of the week and into the weekend are looking to warm with highs in the 70s possible heading into October.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan Farm Tour in Eyota
City of Eyota prepares for Luke Bryan concert
The trail camera is operated by the Voyageurs Wolf Project, which studies wolves in the area.
Incredible sighting of moose mom, twin calves captured at Voyageurs National Park
Police lights
Five people injured in Hwy 14 crash near Eyota
A 3,000-year-old canoe was recovered from Lake Mendota, according to the Wisconsin Historical...
3,000-year-old canoe recovered from lake: ‘Truly incredible’
Sports Extra 3-11 Segment 1
Sports Extra 9-23

Latest News

Sarah's 6pm Saturday Forecast 9/24/22
Sarah's 6pm Saturday Forecast 9/24/22
Cool start to the week
Beautiful fall weather Sunday; Cooler air arrives for start of next week
Today's Forecast
Patchy AM fog will leave behind cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures Saturday
Friday night lights forecast
Isolated showers this evening; Beautiful fall weather this weekend