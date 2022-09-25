Mostly sunny and windy Sunday; Cool temperatures and breezy conditions to start out the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures today are looking to be comfortable with highs in the mid to upper-60s. Skies across the region will be mainly sunny throughout today. Wind is a big factor in today’s weather.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Sustained winds today will be anywhere from 10 to 25 miles per hour. Wind gusts will potentially reach 40 miles per hour at times today. Winds will be from the northwest.

Today's Wind Forecast (KTTC)

Breezy conditions will continue into tonight with winds from the northwest between 10 and 20 miles per hour and gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible. Skies will be mainly clear and temperatures will be in the mid to upper-40s across the region.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow is going to be breezy as well, but not as breezy as today. Winds will still be from the northwest tomorrow between 10 and 20 miles per hour gusting up to 30 miles per hour at times. Skies will be mostly sunny and high temperatures will be in the upper-50s and low-60s.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

For the start of the week, temperatures will be cool and fall-like in the 50s. Tuesday into Wednesday is looking to be the first 32-degree temperature of the fall. Temperatures through the end of the week and into the weekend are looking to warm with highs in the 70s possible heading into October.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

