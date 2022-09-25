Minnesota Attorney General in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Minnesota Attorney General took a trip to Rochester today to host a rally about health care reform in the state.

Attorney General Keith Ellison along with local DFL candidates gathered at MLK park this morning. Dozens of community members attended the rally. Before Ellison spoke, several candidates in the upcoming November election gave speeches. The candidates talked about access to quality health care and lower costs for prescription drugs.

Ellison says, “The stories that you heard from this podium today, they’re out there and people want somebody to care and they also want somebody to vote for who’s going to care and work on their behalf.”

Also speaking, a community member with firsthand experience with the opioid crisis, and a local physician spoke about disparities in the health care industry.

