Sports Extra 9-23

Sports Extra 3-11 Segment 1
By Mark Poulose and Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Segment 1:

- Byron vs. 3 Stewartville

- Albert Lea vs. Kasson-Mantorville

- Owatonna vs. Austin

- 7 PEM vs. Pine Island

Segment 2

- Lewiston-Altura vs. 1 Chatfield

- Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs. Goodhue

- Kenyon-Wanamingo vs. Hayfield

- St. Cloud Tech vs. 3 RCTC Volleyball

Segment 3

- Winona State vs. MSU-Moorhead Preview

- RCTC vs. Minnesota West CTC Preview

- Junior Hockey scores

- KTTC Play of the Week

