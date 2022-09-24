Sports Extra 9-23
The best in local sports.
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Segment 1:
- Byron vs. 3 Stewartville
- Albert Lea vs. Kasson-Mantorville
- Owatonna vs. Austin
- 7 PEM vs. Pine Island
Segment 2
- Lewiston-Altura vs. 1 Chatfield
- Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs. Goodhue
- Kenyon-Wanamingo vs. Hayfield
- St. Cloud Tech vs. 3 RCTC Volleyball
Segment 3
- Winona State vs. MSU-Moorhead Preview
- RCTC vs. Minnesota West CTC Preview
- Junior Hockey scores
- KTTC Play of the Week
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.