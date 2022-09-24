Patchy AM fog will leave behind cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures Saturday

Temperatures Saturday will be warmer than on Friday
Today's Forecast
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rainfall amounts across the region on Friday were below a quarter-inch. RST picked up 0.14 inches of rain, Mason City picked up 0.16 inches of rain, and Albert Lea picked up 0.15 inches of rain. Throughout the rest of the area, rainfall amounts were even more minimal.

Local Rainfall Amounts
High temperatures across the region today will be at least 10 degrees warmer than yesterday with high temperatures today in the mid to upper-60s and low-70s. Patchy morning fog will leave behind cloudy skies for today and winds will be out of the west between 10 and 15 miles per hour. Those along the Mississippi River Valley may see some showers throughout today, but other than that it’s looking to be dry today.

Today's Forecast
Tonight will start off with cloudy skies which will slowly clear as hours pass overnight. Lows tonight will be in the upper-40s and low-50s. Winds will be from the northwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tomorrow is looking to be pretty windy with sustained winds between 15 and 20 miles per hour and gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible throughout the day. High temperatures across the region will be in the mid to upper-60s and low-70s with mostly sunny skies.

Tomorrow's Forecast
The next few days are looking to be pretty windy with gusts above 20 miles per hour expected through Tuesday. There is also the chance for some overnight lows in the 30s coming up this week. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s this week with a possible warm-up heading into the first day of October.

Updated Extended Forecast
