NAMI Southeast Minnesota Annual-Fundraiser Held at Silver Lake Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hundreds gathered at Silver Lake Park on Saturday morning to participate in NAMIWalks Your Way Southeast Minnesota.

This annual fundraising and awareness event is presented by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI.

The event kicked off with a brief presentations at 10 a.m. followed by the walk.

Saturday’s event raised funds towards NAMI’s free, top-rated programs, amplified awareness to help eliminate mental health stigma and was a show of strength to the ever-growing mental health community.

Tammy Rider, a participant in NAMIWalks Your Way Southeast Minnesota said, “Because I have experience with mental health issues myself and wanted to reach out to decrease stigma in our community. I also have family members that have mental health issues as well and have been just so gratified with the breadth of programs that NAMI offers in our community.”

Other than the walk, Saturday’s event featured an inflatable obstacle course, a kids’ activity zone, a doggie station, food, drinks and lots of fun.

As of Saturday morning, around 79-thousand dollars had been raised out of a goal of $70,000.

Participants who raised at least $100 received an event t-shirt.

All funds raised Saturday will go directly towards Southeast Minnesota’s free, local mental health programs, resources and services.

NAMIWalks Your Way is a national mental health series with walks taking place in more than 120 different locations across the country.

