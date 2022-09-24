Beautiful fall weather Sunday; Cooler air arrives for start of next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A few sprinkles are possible during the early evening, otherwise we’ll continue to deal with overcast skies before midnight. Cloud cover will gradually clear overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be breezy at times, out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

A bright and beautiful fall day is in store for Sunday with seasonal temperatures in the upper 60s and mainly sunny skies. Winds will be strong out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.

Wind forecast (KTTC)

Below normal temperatures settle into the region for the start of the work week on Monday with afternoon highs only in the low 60s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout the day with strong northwest winds at 10-20 mph.

Get ready to add an extra layer for the midweek as even cooler air filters into the Upper Midwest. Daytime highs are only expected to be in the mid to upper 50s with mostly to partly sunny skies.

Cool start to the week (KTTC)

Temperatures will slowly rebound to near normal as we move closer to the weekend. Highs in the mid 60s are on tap for Thursday and Friday with partly sunny skies.

Highs in the low 70s are possible by next week. Rain chances are not expected in the next several days.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

