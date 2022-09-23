WWE Holiday Tour coming to Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Pro-wrestling fans in southeast Minnesota have something to look forward to this holiday season.

The WWE Holiday Tour will be in Rochester at the Mayo Civic Center Sunday, December 18th.

According to MCC, “The WWE Holiday Tour is set to include Matt Riddle vs. Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins in a street fight and Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus. Other wrestlers include Braun Strowman, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Iyo Sky and many more.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 23rd at 10 a.m. at the MCC Box Office and online via Ticketmaster.

