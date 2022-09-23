Woman who called police on Black birdwatcher loses lawsuit against former employer

Amy Cooper, who appeared in a viral video calling the cops on a Black birdwatcher, sued her...
Amy Cooper, who appeared in a viral video calling the cops on a Black birdwatcher, sued her employer after the firm fired her.(Source: WPIX/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A white woman who called 911 on a Black birdwatcher has lost her discrimination case.

Investment firm Franklin Templeton fired Amy Cooper after video of the incident went viral. It tweeted that it would not tolerate racism.

The video showed Cooper walking her dog in New York’s Central Park in 2020.

The man asked her to follow a rule about leashing the animal, and she told police he was threatening her.

She sued her former employer over her termination, but a judge has ruled her dismissal was legal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swatting calls, threats roll in at schools across Minnesota
A Blue Earth County Sheriff's deputy (left) and Mankato Department of Public Safety officer...
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
Police respond to reports of an active shooter at Lourdes High School
Rochester Police confirm there is no active threat at Lourdes High School
KTTC says goodbye to long time reporter Beret Leone
KTTC says goodbye to longtime reporter Beret Leone
FILE - A woman has died following a house fire in Waseca Wednesday evening.
One person dead following house fire in Waseca

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2012 file photo, Hilary Mantel, winner of the Man Booker Prize...
British author of ‘Wolf Hall’ saga Hilary Mantel dies at 70
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
UN rights experts cite signs of war crimes in Ukraine
A passenger was seen on video appearing to punch a flight attendant mid-flight Wednesday.
Caught on video: Passenger seen hitting flight attendant
A passenger who was caught on video punching a flight attendant mid-flight Wednesday is under...
Caught on video: Passenger seen hitting flight attendant