Semi tractor-trailer driver injured in Olmsted County crash

By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A driver of a semi tractor-trailer was injured in a rollover crash on Highway 52 early Friday morning in Olmsted County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on Highway 52 near the County Road 1 Exit.

The semi tractor-trailer was going north on Highway 52 when it went into the median and rolled.

Semi tractor trailer crash.
Semi tractor trailer crash.(KTTC)

The driver, Howard Thomas, 45, of Milwaukee, was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

A state trooper at the scene said the truck was hauling produce.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swatting calls, threats roll in at schools across Minnesota
A Blue Earth County Sheriff's deputy (left) and Mankato Department of Public Safety officer...
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
Police respond to reports of an active shooter at Lourdes High School
Rochester Police confirm there is no active threat at Lourdes High School
KTTC says goodbye to long time reporter Beret Leone
KTTC says goodbye to longtime reporter Beret Leone
FILE - A woman has died following a house fire in Waseca Wednesday evening.
One person dead following house fire in Waseca

Latest News

Rochester’s housing market has its own positioning within the greater economy.
Federal interest rate impact on Rochester
WWE Holiday Tour coming to Mayo Civic Center
WWE Holiday Tour coming to Mayo Civic Center
The Big Island Rendezvous & Festival come to Albert Lea
The Big Island Rendezvous & Festival come to Albert Lea
Halloween costume drive
Austin Public Library hosts Halloween costume drive and giveaway