Semi tractor-trailer driver injured in Olmsted County crash

NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A driver of a semi tractor-trailer was injured in a rollover crash on Highway 52 early Friday morning in Olmsted County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on Highway 52 near the County Road 1 Exit.

The semi tractor-trailer was going north on Highway 52 when it went into the median and rolled.

Semi tractor trailer crash. (KTTC)

The driver, Howard Thomas, 45, of Milwaukee, was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

A state trooper at the scene said the truck was hauling produce.

