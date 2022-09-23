Plant Shack offers fall gardening tips

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Plant Shack has been open in Rochester since May of 2022. Midwest Access’ Kamie Roesler visited Plant Shack Friday. She was given some tips about fall gardening.

The Plant Shack offers fall porch pot classes: Thursday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m., Friday, September 23 at 6:00 p.m. and Tuesday, September 27 6:00 p.m.

Saturday Plant Shack is having its fall open house. There will be giveaways and Roasted Bliss coffee trailer will also be there.

Plant Shack Facebook page

