Plant Shack offers fall gardening tips

The Plant Shack
The Plant Shack(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Plant Shack has been open in Rochester since May of 2022. Midwest Access’ Kamie Roesler visited Plant Shack Friday. She was given some tips about fall gardening.

The Plant Shack offers fall porch pot classes: Thursday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m., Friday, September 23 at 6:00 p.m. and Tuesday, September 27 6:00 p.m.

Saturday Plant Shack is having its fall open house. There will be giveaways and Roasted Bliss coffee trailer will also be there.

Plant Shack Facebook page

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swatting calls, threats roll in at schools across Minnesota
A Blue Earth County Sheriff's deputy (left) and Mankato Department of Public Safety officer...
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
Semi tractor trailer crash.
Semi tractor-trailer driver injured in Olmsted County crash
Police respond to reports of an active shooter at Lourdes High School
Rochester Police confirm there is no active threat at Lourdes High School
The Iowa River
Human remains found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric man

Latest News

Police lights
Five people injured in Hwy 14 crash near Eyota
Julian Mitchell joins Midwest Access
Julian Mitchell’s Movie Minutes: Do Revenge, The Woman King
Headliner at Goonie's Comedy Club
Marz Timms headlines at Goonie’s Comedy Club
RPS will use sky alert messages for emergencies
RPS will use sky alert messages for emergencies