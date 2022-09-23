Olmsted County looks ahead to early voting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Early voting started Friday in Minnesota, and Olmsted County reported that voters already stopped by in the morning to cast their ballots for the November election.

In Minnesota, absentee voting starts 46 days before election day and allows voters to cast their ballots absentee in person or by mail.

Early voting is a convenient option for voters who want to avoid lines, will be out of town, or are simply unable to make it to the polls on election day.

Olmsted County says it has a strong absentee voter turnout and is expected a decent turnout despite it not being a presidential year.

Absentee voting sign (KTTC)

“Compared to a presidential year, the off years will see lower voter turn out,” Olmsted County Election Manager Luke Turner said. “However, our primary turnout was very very large for an off-election year or non-presidential election year. If the primary’s turn out was any indication are any indicator, we should see a very good turn out.”

Turner wants voters to know that this election ballot will be on two sides and to reach each question carefully as some questions allow you to vote for more than one person.

Also, the Republican Party of Olmsted County shared what they had to say to voters heading to the polls.

“It’s time to decide if we want to have a government that spends in a responsible way and that doesn’t fuel inflation,” Olmsted County Republican Party Chairman Chris Brandt said. “If people want to see lower gas prices, lower food prices, see store shelves that are not empty, be able to get baby formula, housing, and everything else.”

Election day is on Tuesday, November 8th.

You can find sample ballots, research candidates, and find polling places here.

