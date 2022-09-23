Minnesota receives funding to fight Opioid addiction

An opioid crisis continues across the country.
By KTTC Staff and CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Biden Administration announced new funding to help fight Opioid addiction and millions of dollars is earmarked for efforts in Minnesota.

According to the announcement, the money will be used on several fronts including prevention and treatment.

The State Department of Human Services will get $11.3 million dollars and The Native American Community Clinic will get $825,000.

In all, $1.5 billion dollars will be distributed between U.S. states and territories.

The Biden administration is also planning to host a National Recovery Month Summit that will celebrate those who are recovering from substance abuse.

Officials said the U.S. has seen 108,000 fatal drug overdoses over the past 12 months. That breaks down to one death every five minutes.

