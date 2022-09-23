Marz Timms headlines at Goonie’s Comedy Club

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Marz Timms is headlining Goonie’s Comedy Club Friday and Saturday. From a Netflix original series to the former in-arena host for the Chicago Bulls, Timms has a wide array of talents.

He joined Midwest Access Friday.

Learn about Timms:

“Marz Timms is an actor/comedian who plays the character Van Howard on the Netflix original series “EASY” seasons 1 & 2. Marz also voices the character Jax in the Mortal Kombat video game, and is the former In-Arena Host for the Chicago Bulls. He was recently featured in the NBC, Universal Television “Break Out Festival” at Second City in Chicago, and headlined the Milwaukee Comedy Festival. Marz host Can TV’s LOL! Chicago tv show that features some of Chicago’s best and brightest comedians.”

Goonie’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GooniesComedy/

Goonie’s Website: http://gooniescomedy.com/

