Marz Timms headlines at Goonie’s Comedy Club

Headliner at Goonie's Comedy Club
Headliner at Goonie's Comedy Club(Marz Timms)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Marz Timms is headlining Goonie’s Comedy Club Friday and Saturday. From a Netflix original series to the former in-arena host for the Chicago Bulls, Timms has a wide array of talents.

He joined Midwest Access Friday.

Learn about Timms:

“Marz Timms is an actor/comedian who plays the character Van Howard on the Netflix original series “EASY” seasons 1 & 2. Marz also voices the character Jax in the Mortal Kombat video game, and is the former In-Arena Host for the Chicago Bulls. He was recently featured in the NBC, Universal Television “Break Out Festival” at Second City in Chicago, and headlined the Milwaukee Comedy Festival. Marz host Can TV’s LOL! Chicago tv show that features some of Chicago’s best and brightest comedians.”

Goonie’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GooniesComedy/

Goonie’s Website: http://gooniescomedy.com/

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swatting calls, threats roll in at schools across Minnesota
A Blue Earth County Sheriff's deputy (left) and Mankato Department of Public Safety officer...
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
Semi tractor trailer crash.
Semi tractor-trailer driver injured in Olmsted County crash
Police respond to reports of an active shooter at Lourdes High School
Rochester Police confirm there is no active threat at Lourdes High School
The Iowa River
Human remains found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric man

Latest News

Police lights
Five people injured in Hwy 14 crash near Eyota
Julian Mitchell joins Midwest Access
Julian Mitchell’s Movie Minutes: Do Revenge, The Woman King
The Plant Shack
Plant Shack offers fall gardening tips
RPS will use sky alert messages for emergencies
RPS will use sky alert messages for emergencies