Isolated showers this evening; Beautiful fall weather this weekend

Nick's 6pm Friday Forecast 9/23/22
By Sarah Gannon
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a round of midday rain showers, additional isolated showers will develop across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa after 7pm this evening.

Rainfall amounts
Rainfall amounts(KTTC)

The majority of shower activity is expected to wrap up before Midnight, but a few spotty showers may linger until 3 am. Up to 0.05″ to 0.10″ of additional rainfall is possible. If you are heading out to any local Friday Night Football games, don’t forget to bring some rain gear and extra layers or blankets to stay warm as temperatures remain in the 50s this evening.

Friday night lights forecast
Friday night lights forecast(KTTC)

Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to low 50s with overcast skies and light south winds at 5-10 mph.

A beautiful fall weekend is in store for the region with high pressure gradually taking control of the Upper Midwest. Temperatures will be seasonal in the mid to upper 60s with mostly to partly cloudy skies on Saturday and widespread sunshine on Sunday. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.

Temperature trend
Temperature trend(KTTC)

Temperatures trend cooler for next week, keeping high temperatures below normal in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds remain breezy Monday with widespread sun. Sky conditions are expected to remain dry with ample sunshine through the late week. Temperatures trends don’t keep the unseasonably cool weather around long as highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s by the weekend.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

