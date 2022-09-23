Five people injured in Hwy 14 crash near Eyota

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Five people were injured after two cars collided on Highway 14 Friday afternoon.

According to Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), it happened at 1:32 p.m. near County Road 102 in Olmsted County near Eyota.

A Honda CR-V was traveling eastbound on Highway 14 and a Ford Ranger was following behind. Another vehicle ahead of the Honda stopped in the lane, causing the Honda to stop and the Ford hit the Honda.

Four people in the Honda suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys for further care.

The driver of the Ford was not injured. However, the passenger in the Ford suffered non-life threatening injuries and was also taken to St. Marys.

Highway 14 lanes were reduced to one lane for a short time as crews worked to clear the scene.

Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Eyota Ambulance, Mayo Ambulance and Eyota Fire also responded to the scene.

