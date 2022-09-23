Eagles Cancer Telethon auditions begin in October

Rochester, Minn.
By Kamie Roesler
Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Auditions for the 69th Annual Eagles Cancer Telethon are October 30 and November 6.

KTTC broadcasts the live, 20-hour Eagles Cancer Telethon each January, starting at 8 p.m. the Saturday of the Telethon and continuing until 4 p.m. Sunday.

About 125 acts showcase their talent during the live Telethon – from local bands to bagpipers to dancers. The talent is a little different each year. Veterans return with crowd favorites and newcomers bring their own style and talent. They all have one thing in common: their passion to help in the fight against cancer.

Questions regarding auditions can contact Dawn Peck at radl@chartermi.net

Find more information here.

Click here to be directed to the Eagles Cancer Telethon website.

