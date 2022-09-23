Deputy hit with forklift on Florida construction site and killed, sheriff says
CLEARWATER, Fla. (Gray News) - A deputy is dead after a hit-and-run on an interstate construction site on Thursday.
The suspect in the deputy’s death fled but was caught early Friday morning, WFTS reported.
The fatal crash happened on a construction site on I-575 in Clearwater.
Police said Pinellas County Deputy Michael Hartwick was working Thursday night when Victor Vazquez-Real, a member of the construction crew, hit the 51-year-old deputy with a forklift, killing him instantly.
Vazquez-Real ran off after he told another worker what happened, authorities said.
Police arrested that worker as an accessory to the crime for hiding Vazquez-Real’s vest and helmet in the woods.
Hartwick was a 19-year veteran with the department.
Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WFTS via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.