City of Eyota prepares for Luke Bryan concert

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Eyota is getting ready to host Minnesota’s first Luke Bryan Farm Tour. There’s an estimated 20,000 people attending the event. That’s ten times the population of the town of Eyota.

Gar-Lin Dairy Farm is the first farm in Minnesota to host the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Friday, concert preparations were underway. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and other concert crews were at the farm all morning getting ready to turn the farm into a concert venue.

Gar-Lin Dairy Farm has hosted other events like Rochesterfest Breakfast on the Farm, but nothing as big as the Luke Bryan Farm Tour.

A number of local businesses in Eyota are taking advantage of the event and are hosting some pre-concert parties.

The American Legion is hosting a party from 1-4 p.m. and the Oh Brian’s Pub is hosting a party from 11 a.m. to whenever people decide to leave.

The owners of Oh Brian’s Pub just bought the bar on Tuesday and are looking forward to a busy first weekend.

“We got a beer truck coming tomorrow and we got food trucks and there will be Scott Reese here playing music, so that people who aren’t going to Luke Bryan, they’ll be able to hear music here and have fun here,” Oh Brian’s Pub owner Brian Munroe said.

The mayor of Eyota, Tony Nelson, says in his 40+ years of living in Eyota, here’s never seen an event of this size and scale.

“Actually it’s going to kind of put Eyota on the map. I don’t think there’s a lot of people who knew where Eyota was and now that Luke Bryan’s coming, it’s been all over Facebook and his social media. I think it’s gonna be really cool for our town,” he said.

City leaders have been meeting with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Olmsted County Public Works to get ready for this event.

If you do have tickets and are planning on attending the show, you can come and park your car and tailgate or line up to get into the concert starting at 2 p.m. The doors open at 5 p.m. and the show kicks off at 6 p.m.

