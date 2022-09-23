Breezy with showers today; bright and mild this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A storm system from the west is moving into the Upper Mississippi Valley today, bringing clouds, rain chances, and some gusty winds to the area for our Friday, making this the coolest, windiest, and wettest day of the week. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies for most of the day with light rain showers in the area, especially in the late morning to early afternoon and during the evening hours. High temperatures will only be in the mid-50s with a gusty south breeze that will occasionally reach 25 miles per hour.

We'll have light showers and gusty south winds today and high temps will be in the 50s. (KTTC)

We'll have a few waves of rain in the area between today and tonight. (KTTC)

The evening is looking cool and damp with periods of rain expected in the area before those rain chances taper off after midnight. Temperatures will ease back into the low 50s in the evening and then level off in the upper 40s later in the night with a slight south breeze.

Rainfall amounts will be light, generally around one-quarter inch in the area. (KTTC)

Saturday is looking bright and a bit more pleasant with occasional sunshine and clouds in the area. There may be a few spotty showers or sprinkles in the area in the middle part of the day and again during the evening hours on the backside of the departing storm system. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with a slight northwest breeze.

We'll have spotty showrs on Saturday with gusty, cool winds on Sunday. (KTTC)

Winds will become much stronger on Sunday in the wake of the storm system as it pulls away to the east. We’ll have mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid and upper 60s.

We'll have rain showers in the area today with sunshine and slightly warmer weather over the weekend. (KTTC)

The upcoming week is looking dry and sunny, but a bit cool, at least to start. We’ll have high temperatures in the low 60s on Monday with temperatures right around 60 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday and Wednesday morning will also feature morning low temperatures in the upper 30s, so a potential frost situation may become a concern.

Temps will be cooler than the seasonal average for most of the next week, but a warm-up is expected in the first weekend of October. (KTTC)

