The Big Island Rendezvous & Festival come to Albert Lea

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You can go back in time and experience the fur trade period at the 35th Big Island Redezvous and Festival. It is back in Albert Lea on October 1 and 2.

This is a rain or shine event. Guests can park at the Freeborn County fairgrounds and take a shuttle to the event. There are more than 1,000 participants including food venders, craftsman and much more.

Click here for more details about the event.

