A sunny and cool first day of fall; rain chances return for Friday

High temperatures will be cooler than normal for today and the next several days
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The first day of fall is looking cool, but bright and peaceful as high pressure settles into the region from the northwest. We’ll have abundant sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures in the low 60s and just a slight north breeze. Fall begins officially at 8:03 this evening, incidentally.

We'll have high temps in the low 60s today.(KTTC)
We'll have high temp in the 60s today with lows in the 40s tonight.(KTTC)

We have another chilly night ahead of us with temperatures that will fall off quickly after sunset and a light southeast breeze. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s with a few clouds drifting into the area late in the night.

We'll have less than a quarter-inch of rain on Friday.(KTTC)

A storm system will move through the heart of the region on Friday, bringing clouds, rain chances, and gusty winds to the area. Sparse, light showers will develop during the morning commute with larger batches of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. There will be widely scattered showers in the afternoon before a larger band of rain moves in for late evening and Friday night. High temperatures will only be in the upper 50s tomorrow and a gusty south breeze will certainly add an extra chill throughout the day as gusts will frequently reach 25 miles per hour.

Expect partly sunny skies Saturday and mostly sunny skies Sunday and high temps will be in the 60s over the weekend.(KTTC)

Cool sunshine will be the rule for the weekend as high pressure will slowly edge its way back into the region from the west. We’ll have partly sunny skies with a brisk breeze on Saturday and high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 60s. Sunday will be sunnier and breezier with high temperatures in the mid-60s.

We'll have rain Friday with high temps running below the seasonal average for the next week.(KTTC)

The sunny and dry weather trend will continue into next week. Each day looks sunny and dry through the following weekend. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s through Thursday with temperatures warming to the low 70s for next Friday and the next few days.

High temps will be cool and fall-like for the next week or more.(KTTC)

