Rochester Public Schools raise pay rates for Educational Support Professionals

rochester public schools logo
rochester public schools logo(FREE TO USE)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester School Board members voted unanimously to approve increased pay rates for Education Support Professionals (ESPs), formerly known as paraprofessionals at its Sept. 20 meeting.

According to Rochester Public Schools, all current ESPs will receive a $3 per hour increase in pay for the 2022-2023 school year and another $1 for 2023-2024 school year.

“An Education Support Professional has a vital role in the success of the mission of the Rochester Public Schools,” Laura Denny, the union rep for ESPs said. “It is our hope that the gains in this contract will help us to retain our valuable employees as well as attract new ones, in an effort to support all students.”

There will also be four classifications of ESPs and hourly pay ranges for new hires which includes:

  • General: $18.00 - $19.24 (previous starting rate of $15). These include ESPs that support general ed, notetakers, due process ESPs.
  • Specialized: $19.25 - $20.24 (previous starting rate of $16.25). These include most ESPs in Special Education settings, English Learner classrooms, security, Spanish Immersion, transportation, and van drivers.
  • Intensive (new classification): $20.25 - $22.49. These include ESPs that work in programs with more intensive student needs.   Programs would include Autism Spectrum Disorder, Setting III programs, Phoenix, Rochester Academy for Independent Living (RAIL).
  • Bilingual: $22.50-$26.35

For Health Office nursing positions, the District recently increased pay $2.33 per hour for Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) and $2.89 per hour for Registered Nurses (RNs). The new pay range for LPNs is $25-$27.39 per hour. For RNs, the new pay range is $30-$31.99.

The District also approved a $7500 increase for Licensed School Nurses for the 2022-2023 school year.

“Minnesota has the lowest unemployment rate in the country currently, and we know we are competing against many organizations for employees,” RPS Human Resources Director Karl Bakken said. “The increase in pay rates for these two groups will hopefully help us retain our current employees, but also recruit high-quality employees.”

These changes went into effect September 21, 2022.

Rochester Public Schools will be hosting a walk-in hiring event Friday, September 23 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. in the Board Room at the Edison Building located at 615 7th St SW in Rochester.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to reports of an active shooter at Lourdes High School
Rochester Police confirm there is no active threat at Lourdes High School
Swatting calls, threats roll in at schools across Minnesota
Nonprofit Feeding Our Future and 200+ Meal Sites Perpetrated the Largest COVID-19 Fraud Scheme...
Four Rochester residents among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Crenlo papers scattered by OMC
Personal papers scattered near Olmsted Medical Center
A Blue Earth County Sheriff's deputy (left) and Mankato Department of Public Safety officer...
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents

Latest News

Shoebox
Operation Christmas Child looks to send 200-millionth shoebox
Gold Ribbon
Crestwood looks to ‘fill the truck’ and fight childhood cancer
FILE - A woman has died following a house fire in Waseca Wednesday evening.
One person dead following house fire in Waseca
school lunches
“It’s really traumatizing for those kids” Sen. Smith introduces the ‘No Shame at School Act’