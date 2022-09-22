Parents, students react to Lourdes High School swatting incident

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Parents and students said they are relieved that the Wednesday school shooting threat at Lourdes High School was false, but the anxiety of the day remains.

Kristin Anderson’s daughter Bailey is a freshman at Lourdes High School.

She said a friend called her to let her know about the incident.

“It was the scariest moment of my life,” Anderson said. “I couldn’t get a hold of her at first. It was very scary. I didn’t know what to do, so I got in my car and drove. We are from Stewartville. So I got in my car and drove to Rochester.”

Bailey said they were in morning convocation, a meeting where students and staff discuss matters and events.

“The parents were all whispering all by the doors and everybody was freaking out,” Bailey said. “After five to 10 minutes everyone figured out what was going on and was freaking out.”

Andrew Growske is a sophomore at Lourdes, he said they had a false bomb threat called in about six months ago and the incident today makes things more frustrating, he said he wishes things like this would stop, but isn’t sure what can be done.

“We were able to go back to our classes after about 30-40 minutes,” he said. “They said we could leave if had a parent’s permission. A lot of kids left. Some left, took some time and then came back.”

He said the school is a tight community and some of his peers are struggling.

“I feel like most of them will be okay,” he said. “But, I feel like a lot of them are going to be mentally stressed out, and put a mental strain on them.”

Kristin said she picked Bailey up from school early to take time to decompress, talk about what happened.

“It’s a good time to just talk about it as a family and go from there.”

Kristin said a letter from the school indicated the school will have resources available for students to help them cope with what happened.

She said she’s happy with the way the school and law enforcement responded to the incident.

