Operation Christmas Child looks to send 200-millionth shoebox

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Operation Christmas Child helps children around the world during the holiday season. Since it began back in 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. 2022 will be the year Operation Christmas Child collects its 200-millionth shoebox.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.

